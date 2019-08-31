Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane

TSA reverses decision on Star Wars-themed bottles

Entertainment

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Looks like The Force was with Star Wars fans this time.

The TSA has reversed its decision to ban Star Wars-themed Coke bottles from flights.

Disney sells the bottles exclusively at Star Wars lands as part of Disneyland in Anaheim, Ca., and DisneyWorld in Orlando, Fl.

Wednesday, the TSA banned the souvenirs from carry-on and checked bags, stating the bottles looked like replica explosives.

Friday, the TSA said the bottles can be allowed as a carry-on item, but they must be empty because the bottles are larger than 3.4 ounces.

If you want to leave the souvenir unopened, the TSA said they will allow the soda to be placed in checked baggage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools