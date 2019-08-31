TSA reverses decision on Star Wars-themed bottles

(CNN) — Looks like The Force was with Star Wars fans this time.

The TSA has reversed its decision to ban Star Wars-themed Coke bottles from flights.

Disney sells the bottles exclusively at Star Wars lands as part of Disneyland in Anaheim, Ca., and DisneyWorld in Orlando, Fl.

Wednesday, the TSA banned the souvenirs from carry-on and checked bags, stating the bottles looked like replica explosives.

Friday, the TSA said the bottles can be allowed as a carry-on item, but they must be empty because the bottles are larger than 3.4 ounces.

If you want to leave the souvenir unopened, the TSA said they will allow the soda to be placed in checked baggage.