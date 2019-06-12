TOP SPOTS: Places to celebrate Pride

Happy Pride Month! Central Ohio will be celebrating LGBTQ+ pride this weekend with a number of activities happening throughout Columbus.

Here are the top three places NBC4 viewers voted to be the best to celebrate pride.

1. Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade

The 38th annual parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m at Poplar & High in the Short North Arts District on June 15. This year’s grand marshal is Nina West. In 2018, an estimated 500,000 came out to watch 12,000 people march in the parade. CLICK HERE for more information.

2. Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival

The festival happens both on Friday, June 14 (4 -11 p.m.) and Saturday, June 15 (11 a.m. -8 p.m.) at Bicentennial and Genoa Parks. There will be more than a dozen live acts scheduled to perform. CLICK HERE for more information.

3. Community Pride Festival

Columbus Community Pride is celebrating its second year of Pride Month events. The Community Pride Festival is Saturday, June 15 (noon-8 p.m.) at Mayme Moore Park. According to their website, “there will be performances and visual art by queer and trans artists of color, a community resource fair, outdoor activities for children (and the young at heart), POC-owned food trucks, and much more!” CLICK HERE for more information.

