TOP SPOTS: Central Ohio ice cream shops

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Ohio is really good at making ice cream, and Central Ohio is loyal to its local creameries. Our top three ice cream shops as voted on by NBC4 social media followers are Ohio-founded and based businesses from all areas of the state: Cincinnati, Youngstown, and Columbus.

1. Graeter’s

CLICK HERE for locations

The Graeter family has been churning and selling ice cream in the Buckeye State for more than 145 years. The Cincinnati-based company is still owned and operated by the Graeter family.

The company has expanded from its humble beginnings in 1868 to a regional ice cream staple with more than 50 neighborhood store fronts from Kings Island to Chicago, but their small batch production of making ice cream in two-gallon batches remains the same.

“I feel incredibly humble and fortunate to have grown up in this business… made a lot of people happy,” said Graeter’s chief of retail operations Chip Graeter. “We’ve been part of family celebrations… birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, so there’s been some great things.”

2. Handel’s

CLICK HERE for locations

In its more than 75 year history Handel’s homemade ice cream has expanded from Steeltown to SoCal. Alice Handel began serving ice cream out of her husbands gas station in Youngstown in 1945, and now the company has more than 100 flavors loyal customers love.

3. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

CLICK HERE for locations

Jeni Britton Bauer opened her first ice cream shop, Scream, in 1996, then founded Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in 2002. She has been called a pioneer in the artisan ice cream movement and is also quite the Columbus celebrity with her very popular Instagram account.

Jeni’s scoop shops started in Columbus where there 10 locations, including inside North Market where you can smell the freshly made waffle cones before you even go inside. Today, you can find a Jeni’s in many US metro areas from Los Angeles to Charlotte.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

(click on name for locations)