TOP SPOTS: Central Ohio fishing holes

People were hard pressed to give up the details of their favorite places to fish in Central Ohio, but we were able to find a few despite the discreteness.
- Antrim Park— 5800 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus
Antrim is a nearly 120 acre park surrounded by a quarried lake and the Olentangy Greenway Trail. Antrim Park is a popular place for fishing, which can be done off the banks or from the large accessible dock. The lake is stocked once a year with Rainbow Trout by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. No boats or swimming are permitted in the lake however.
- Alum Creek State Park Dam— 4370 Lewis Center Rd., Galena
According to recreation.gov, Alum Creek Lake is known as one the best fishing lakes in the state. A wide variety of fish including white, rock, small and largemouth bass, bluegill, white and black crappie, sunfish, channel catfish and walleye thrive in the lake.
- Osprey Lake— 1775 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway
Osprey Lake is part of Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park. According to visitgrovecityoh.com, Osprey Lake is a 14 acre pond for fishing with a dog swimming area. Canoeing and fishing options are also available.
- Hoover Reservoir Park— 7701 Sunbury Rd., Westerville
The Hoover Reservoir Park offers over 4,700 acres of peaceful and serene landscape just North of Columbus. The park and lake provide guests with a range of recreational activities from picnicking, hiking, boating and fishing.