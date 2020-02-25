Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’ has more hints about the Pearsons’ futures

(WCMH) — An all-new episode of “This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC4. The description for tonight’s installment “Clouds” reads, “Kevin spends the day with Rebecca. Toby makes a grand gesture. The Big Three get their report cards.” The summary of tonight’s episode hints at least two of the “Big Three” moving forward, and a look at another insightful flashback of their formative years.

Now that Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) diagnosis about her memory issues isn’t a secret to Kevin (Justin Hartley) anymore, it’s not surprising he will be going straight to his mother to see how she’s doing for himself. The show is sure to fill in more details about the pair’s relationship (past, present, and possibly future) as they spend time together.

THIS IS US — “Clouds” Episode 415 — Pictured: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Caitlin Thompson as Madison — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

In the show clip above we see Toby (Chris Sullivan) trying to get his marriage to Kate (Chrissy Metz) back on track with a “grand gesture” on the scale of Pearson patriarch, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). The scene also hints at what could be the beginnings of their son’s music-filled future.

The clip below reveals the flashback scene where Randall (Sterling K. Brown) vows to “fix this” in reference to the “A-” on his report card. One thing is sure, the Pearson household is never short on drama.

NBC’s This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson.