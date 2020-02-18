Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’ brings three storylines together for one dramatic episode

Tonight’s “This Is Us” episode entitled, “The Cabin,” promises to bring together the storylines of the “The Big Three Trilogy,” and take viewers back to a favorite place — the Pearson’s family cabin.

If you need to catch up, “The Big Three Trilogy” was a three-part episode, focusing on each of the Pearson triplets. The first part took a deep dive on Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — examining his struggles with anxiety, the second episode focused on Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his tumultuous love life, then Kate (Chrissy Metz) got her turn — and the conclusion to her story — is not over yet.

A promo for this week’s episode promises dramatic moments with the possible unearthing of a time capsule buried on the cabin property when the Pearson family patriarch, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), was still alive.

And, (judging from online comments) viewers will rejoice at the possibility of teenage Kate’s (Hannah Zeile) boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams) finally being confronted by her family.

“This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. and is followed by an all-new episode of New Amsterdam at 10 p.m. on NBC4.