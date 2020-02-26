Breaking News
Multiple killed in shooting at Miller brewery in Wisconsin, mayor says

Tonight’s crossover event combines ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — Fans of “One Chicago” get ready — tonight there’s a powerful new two-show crossover event combining “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

The story begins on “Chicago Fire” where a series of teen opioid overdoses sees Severide (Taylor Kinney) partner with his old friend Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty.)

The crossover continues on “Chicago P.D.” as Intelligence searches for the dealer who caused multiple overdoses — and the connection to Roman’s missing sister. The case becomes a homicide investigation when they find the dealer’s dead body.

“One Chicago” starts tonight on NBC4 at 8 p.m. with “Chicago Med,” then the 2-hours crossover begins at 9 p.m. with “Chicago Fire” followed by “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools