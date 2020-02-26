Tonight’s crossover event combines ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’

(NBC) — Fans of “One Chicago” get ready — tonight there’s a powerful new two-show crossover event combining “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

The story begins on “Chicago Fire” where a series of teen opioid overdoses sees Severide (Taylor Kinney) partner with his old friend Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty.)

The crossover continues on “Chicago P.D.” as Intelligence searches for the dealer who caused multiple overdoses — and the connection to Roman’s missing sister. The case becomes a homicide investigation when they find the dealer’s dead body.

“One Chicago” starts tonight on NBC4 at 8 p.m. with “Chicago Med,” then the 2-hours crossover begins at 9 p.m. with “Chicago Fire” followed by “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m.