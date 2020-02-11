Live Now
‘This is Us’ is back — and Kate’s episode promises to drop a bomb

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

“This is Us” fans have had to wait to get the final installment of “The Big Three Trilogy” but tonight’s episode — which features Kate — looks to be pretty intense from the clips NBC released.

If you haven’t had a chance to catch up recently, each episode of “The Big Three Trilogy” takes a deeper look at one of the Pearson triplets; Randall, Kevin, and Kate. Tonight’s “A Hell of a Week: Part 3” will be Kate’s turn in the spotlight.

The official synopsis of the episode only reveals that Kate, “finds strength in unexpected places.” But in true “This is Us” fashion, the plot is sure to take several twists and turns and make stunning revelations.

The dramatic finale of the three-part event will air tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Isabella Rose Landau as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Isabella Rose Landau as Kate, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
  • THIS IS US — “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” Episode 413 — Pictured: (l-r) Austin Abrams as Marc, Hannah Zeile as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

