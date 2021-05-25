‘This Is Us’ fans will have to wait for sixth and final season

(WCMH) – Tuesday’s episode of “This Is Us” is the season five finale and fans will have a bit of a wait before the show returns for its sixth and final season.
The beloved family drama is not on the NBC fall schedule. However, the network is promising it will return for an “uninterrupted midseason run.”
Tonight’s storyline promises the Pearsons will once again be together as the “family gathers for Kevin and Madison’s wedding,” in the episode entitled “The Adirondacks.”
Everyone has a family. And every family has a story.
“This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).
This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.