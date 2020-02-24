‘The Voice’ returns tonight on NBC4

(NBC) — “The Voice” returns for a new season on Monday night and there’s a new coach joining the ranks. Nick Jonas gets one of the big red chairs.

He joins superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the season 18 premiere of NBC’s four-time Emmy award-winning hit musical competition series.

Nick Jonas is no stranger to “The Voice” stage. He’s even served as a mentor in the past. But, now The heartthrob has a chair as one of the coaches.

Jonas explained, “On day one, there’s some nerves about where do I fit into this dynamic.”

At the start, it was all smiles and hugs. But then the competition for artists started.

“After the second day, my manager was like, it’s different today. They’re like mean!” Jonas continued.

Blake Shelton added, “I love Nick Jonas, but as far as threatened or even thinking of him as a coach, that’s not something to be taken seriously yet.”

The veteran coaches pulled out the stops to woo artists, but the rookie caught on quickly.

“I did creatively use my block at one point, which was so satisfying. It does feel good. When you do it at the right moment,” said Jonas.

Yet what starts as a single moment during the blind audition has the chance to become a life-changing journey.

“All you need is the best one. The one who can win ‘The Voice'” said John Legend.

The search for that one is about to begin.

In the season premiere, the talent is exceptional and the competition is fierce as the judges vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon in the “Blind Auditions.”

The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named “The Voice.”

Carson Daly of the “Today” show hosts.

“The Voice” returns Monday night at 8 p.m., followed by a special preview of the new “Little Big Shots”, now hosted by Melissa McCarthy at 10 p.m.

Don’t fret “Manifest” fans, your show will be back Monday, March 3.

The Voice Season 18 Episode Guide

THE BLIND AUDITION ROUNDS

40 Artists at the end

Monday, February 24 (2 hours)

Tuesday, February 25 (1 hour)

Monday, March 2 (2 hours)

Monday, March 9 (2 hours)

Monday, March 16 (2 hours)

THE BATTLE ROUNDS

40 cut to 28 Artists = 20 winners plus 4 steals and 4 saves

Each Coach has 5 battle winners, 1 steal and 1 save

Monday, March 23 (2 hours)

Monday, March 30 (2 hours)

Monday, April 6 (2 hours)

KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

28 Artists cut to 20 Artists = 12 winners plus 4 steals.

4 saves participate in a 4-way Knockout, America votes and only 1 moves forward.

Monday, April 13 (2 hours)

Monday, April 20 (2 hours)

Monday, April 27 (2 hours) – ROAD TO LIVES SPECIAL

THE LIVE TOP 17 ROUND

17 cut to 9

Monday, May 4 – Live Top 10 Performances – 2 Hours (8-10 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, May 5 – Live Top 10 Results- 1 Hour (8-9 p.m. ET)

9 cut to 4

Monday, May 11 – Live Top 8 Performances – 2 Hours (8-10 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, May 12 – Live Top 8 Results- 1 Hour (8-9 p.m. ET)

TWO-NIGHT LIVE FINALE

4 finalists