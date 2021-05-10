‘The Voice’ is going live for Season 20 and the artists are feeling the pressure

(NBC) – Intensity will rachet up tonight on NBC’s “The Voice,” the show goes live for the first time in Season 20 and two weeks from tomorrow, the show will crown its new champion.

Here’s a preview of tonight’s live show opener.

All 20 artists have reason to be nervous.

“I never want to get rid of my nerves completely, I want to calm them and control them,” said singer Corey Ward of Team Kelly.

Monday starts “The Voice” live shows.

“I’m letting it all come out honey,” expressed Dana Monique of Team Nick. “It’s all coming out!”

The nerves are especially acute for Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones.

“Oh my gosh, my hands are sweating right now,” revealed Jones.

Jones and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial were two of the artists in the four-way knockout two weeks ago.

“It’s been crazy, because obviously, you want to know,” Rial revealed. “But you gotta wait, wait.”

Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods says she’s not the most patient individual making the wait extra tough.

“I am ready if I win, that’ll be like, even more energy to just, kill it on stage!” Woods laughed.

Team Blake’s Emma Caroline knows whoever wins tonight’s knockout, they can’t celebrate too long.

“It is crazy to one, have to stand up there and get a result, and then, like two, oh no, I have to get it together and sing,” said Caroline.

The Knockout winner will join the other artists for solo performances they hope to earn America’s vote.

“Just impress my coach, the rest of the coaches and the rest of America at the same time,” vowed Victor Solomon of Team Legend.

But one artist is determined not to let the pressure get to him.

“Regardless of the nerves, this is so much fun,” acknowledged Team Nick’s Andrew Marshall. “And I think I would be mad at myself if I had anything less than fun.”

That fun continues tonight.

“The Voice” live airs tonight at 8 p.m. followed by an all-new episode of “Debris”.

Once the Knockout Winner is announced that will leave 17 artists to perform on tonight’s show and tomorrow night’s ‘Results’ edition will whittle that 17 down to nine.

SEASON 20 ARTISTS

SAVANNA WOODS , TEAM KELLY, STANWOOD, WA

, TEAM KELLY, STANWOOD, WA RACHEL MAC , TEAM NICK, ROMEO, MI

, TEAM NICK, ROMEO, MI JORDAN MATTHEW YOUNG , TEAM BLAKE, ROOSEVELT, UT

, TEAM BLAKE, ROOSEVELT, UT ANNA GRACE- STOLEN TO TEAM BLAKE 4/26 , TEAM BLAKE, MILWAUKEE, WI

, TEAM BLAKE, MILWAUKEE, WI GIHANNA ZOE , TEAM KELLY, RIVERSIDE, CA

, TEAM KELLY, RIVERSIDE, CA RYLEIGH MODIG STOLEN TO TEAM LEGEND 4/19 , TEAM LEGEND, SPENCER, MA

, TEAM LEGEND, SPENCER, MA PIA RENEE , TEAM LEGEND, CHICAGO, IL

, TEAM LEGEND, CHICAGO, IL ANDREW MARSHALL- STOLEN TO TEAM NICK 4/19 , TEAM NICK, BOXFORD, MA

, TEAM NICK, BOXFORD, MA EMMA CAROLINE , TEAM BLAKE, TUSCALOOSA, AL

, TEAM BLAKE, TUSCALOOSA, AL JOSE FIGUEROA, JR. , TEAM NICK, NEW YORK, NY

, TEAM NICK, NEW YORK, NY KENZIE WHEELER , TEAM KELLY, DOVER, FL

, TEAM KELLY, DOVER, FL DANA MONIQUE , TEAM NICK, HOUSTON, TX

, TEAM NICK, HOUSTON, TX CAM ANTHONY , TEAM BLAKE, PHILADELPHIA, PA, LOS ANGELES, CA

, TEAM BLAKE, PHILADELPHIA, PA, LOS ANGELES, CA PETE MROZ , TEAM BLAKE, SOUTH BEND, IN, NASHVILLE, TN

, TEAM BLAKE, SOUTH BEND, IN, NASHVILLE, TN DEVAN BLAKE JONES , TEAM NICK, DENVER, CO

, TEAM NICK, DENVER, CO COREY WARD , TEAM KELLY, HARTSVILLE, SC

, TEAM KELLY, HARTSVILLE, SC ZANIA ALAKE , TEAM LEGEND, DETROIT, MI

, TEAM LEGEND, DETROIT, MI VICTOR SOLOMON , TEAM LEGEND, PEORIA, IL, CHICAGO, IL, GREENSBORO, NC

, TEAM LEGEND, PEORIA, IL, CHICAGO, IL, GREENSBORO, NC CAROLINA RIAL , TEAM LEGEND, RIDGEFIELD, NJ

, TEAM LEGEND, RIDGEFIELD, NJ ZAE ROMERO – STOLEN TO TEAM KELLY 4/26, TEAM KELLY, MCKINNEY, TX