The top 10 acts compete tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

The excitement is building on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ to find out who will win the ultimate title of World Champion!
The show began with 40 acts — tonight it is down to the top 10 finalists!
Four golden buzzer acts and six performers from the semi-finals will take the stage — then America’s Superfans will vote to determine who will be named the ultimate ‘Champion.’
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT
Monday, February 10th
- Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist
- America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
- Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician
- America’s Got Talent 2018 – Quarter Finalist
- Hometown: Berlin, Germany
- Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo
- America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
- Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
- Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act
- Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner
- BGT The Champions 2019 – Finalist
- Hometown: Germany
- Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar
- America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi-Finalists
- Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova
- Current City: Las Vegas, NV
- Marcelito Pomoy – Singer
- Pilipinas’ Got Talent 2011 – Winner
- Hometown: Surigao del Sur, Philippines
- Angelina Jordan – Singer
- Norway’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner
- Hometown: Oslo, Norway
- Boogie Storm – Dance Group
- Britains’s Got Talent 2016 – Finalists
- Hometown: Liverpool, UK
- The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group
- America’s Got Talent 2006 – Runner Ups
- Hometown: Denver, CO
- V.Unbeatable – Dance Group
- America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalists
- Hometown: Mumbai, India