The top 10 acts compete tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

The excitement is building on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ to find out who will win the ultimate title of World Champion!

The show began with 40 acts — tonight it is down to the top 10 finalists!

  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finals” Episode 206 — Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Hans — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finals” Episode 206 — Pictured: Hans — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finals” Episode 206 — Pictured: Sandou Trio Russian Bar — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finals” Episode 206 — Pictured: (l-r) Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Terry Crews — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finals” Episode 206 — Pictured: Boogie Storm — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finals” Episode 206 — Pictured: Boogie Storm — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finals” Episode 206 — Pictured: (l-r) Boogie Storm, Terry Crews — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Finals” Episode 206 — Pictured: (l-r) V. Unbeatable, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Duo Transcend, Alexa Lauenburger, Terry Crews, Anhelina Jordan, Marcelito Pomoy, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Silhouettes, Boogie Storm — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Four golden buzzer acts and six performers from the semi-finals will take the stage — then America’s Superfans will vote to determine who will be named the ultimate ‘Champion.’

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT
Monday, February 10th  

  • Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist
    • America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalist
    • Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Hans – Singer/Dancer/Musician
    • America’s Got Talent 2018 – Quarter Finalist
    • Hometown: Berlin, Germany
  • Duo Transcend – Trapeze/Rollerskating Duo
    • America’s Got Talent 2018 – Finalist
    • Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
  • Alexa Lauenburger – Dog Act
    • Das Supertalent 2017 – Winner
    • BGT The Champions 2019 – Finalist
    • Hometown: Germany
  • Sandou Trio Russian Bar – Russian Bar
    • America’s Got Talent 2011 – Semi-Finalists
    • Hometown: Price, UT / Moldova
    • Current City: Las Vegas, NV
  • Marcelito Pomoy – Singer
    • Pilipinas’ Got Talent 2011 – Winner
    • Hometown: Surigao del Sur, Philippines
  • Angelina Jordan – Singer
    • Norway’s Got Talent 2014 – Winner
    • Hometown: Oslo, Norway
  • Boogie Storm – Dance Group
    • Britains’s Got Talent 2016 – Finalists
    • Hometown: Liverpool, UK
  • The Silhouettes – Shadow Dance Group
    • America’s Got Talent 2006 – Runner Ups
    • Hometown: Denver, CO
  • V.Unbeatable – Dance Group
    • America’s Got Talent 2019 – Finalists
    • Hometown: Mumbai, India

