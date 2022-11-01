CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Are you ready for it?

Fresh off the release of her newest album, music superstar Taylor Swift announced she is coming to Ohio next year.

Swift released Tuesday morning the first tour dates for her “Eras Tour” and will perform in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium on July 1, 2023. She will also be joined by special guests Muna and Gracie Abrams.

Presale registration for tickets is open until November 9. A full schedule of her confirmed tour dates can be seen here.

Her latest album Midnights was released on Oct. 21, breaking the record for the most single-day streams for an album in the website’s history. Swift also became the first artist to occupy the entire top-ten of the Billboard Hot 100 list.