COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ticketmaster announced Friday’s general public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is canceled.

The company tweeted Thursday afternoon: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

The ticket-buying process for the megastar’s first tour in more than five years has been riddled with problems. On Tuesday morning, when Swift fans, known as Swifties, flocked to Ticketmaster to purchase presale tickets with special codes, the website crashed multiple times. The same occurred Wednesday afternoon when another special sale for Capitol One cardholders was held.

On Tuesday, during the presale issues, Ticketmaster issued a statement blaming “unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets” for the crash, despite issuing the presale codes themselves, thus knowing the exact number of people with them.

Taylor Swift herself has not commented on the debacle.