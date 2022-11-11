CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Taylor Swift has announced a second Cincinnati show as part of her upcoming “Eras Tour” next year.

Swift announced 17 additional show dates on Friday morning, including an additional performance in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023. The singer previously announced she will also play the venue on July 1.

For both shows, Swift will be joined by special guests Muna and Gracie Abrams. A full schedule of her confirmed tour dates can be seen here.

Her latest album “Midnights” was released on Oct. 21, breaking the record for the most single-day streams for an album in Spotify’s history. Swift also became the first artist to occupy the entire top-ten of the Billboard Hot 100 list.