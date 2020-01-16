‘Superstore’ breaks bad with special guest star on NBC4 tonight

(NBC Newschannel) — It’s a family reunion tonight on NBC’s ‘Superstore’, which kicks off a 2-hour comedy block starting at 8 p.m. tonight on NBC4.

The character of ‘Dina’ gets a visit from her long-lost father, Howard, who’s played by ‘Breaking Bad’ co-star Dean Norris.

Actress Lauren Ash, who plays Dina, says it was an ad-libbed comment she made in Season 1, that helped flesh out the back story for the dad character.

Ash recalls, “The only thing we know about Dina’s dad is, he abandoned her at a gas station as a child, which is a line I improvised in Season 1 and made it into the episode.”

The storyline allows her character to be more dynamic.

“Dina hasn’t seen her dad in like, 20 years, and them reuniting is neat because we see a different side of Dina we haven’t seen before,” adds Ash.

SUPERSTORE — “Myrtle” Episode 512 — Pictured: Linda Porter as Myrtle — (Photo by: Eddy Chen/NBC)

SUPERSTORE — “Myrtle” Episode 512 — Pictured: (l-r) Kaliko Kauahu as Sandra, Lauren Ash as Dina, Mark McKinney as Glenn, Nico Santos as Mateo — (Photo by: Eddy Chen/NBC)

SUPERSTORE — “Myrtle” Episode 512 — Pictured: (l-r) Ben Feldman as Jonah, America Ferrera as Amy — (Photo by: Eddy Chen/NBC)

SUPERSTORE — “Lady Boss” Episode 511 — Pictured: (l-r) David Wain as Dan, Jon Barinholtz as Marcu, Mark McKinney as Glenn, America Ferrera as Amy, Ben Feldman as Jonah — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

SUPERSTORE — “Lady Boss” Episode 511 — Pictured: (l-r) David Wain as Dan, Jon Barinholtz as Marcus — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

SUPERSTORE — “Lady Boss” Episode 511 — Pictured: (l-r) Nichole Bloom as Cheyenne, Nico Santos as Mateo — (Photo by: Eddy Chen/NBC)

SUPERSTORE — “Myrtle” Episode 512 — Pictured: (l-r) Lauren Ash as Dina, Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra, Dean Norris as Howard — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Tonight’s episode also pays tribute to actress Linda Porter, who played the recurring character of ‘Myrtle.’

She passed away from cancer in September at the age of 86.