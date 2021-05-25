Star-studded ‘The Voice’ finale will reveal America’s choice for the Season 20 crown

(NBC) – We will find out the winner of Season 20 of “The Voice” tonight. The five finalists each turned in their final two competitive performances of the season.

Getting to start last night’s “Voice” finale may have been just what Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler needed.

“It’s good to have nerves, but you gotta just go out there and just fun, you know what I’m saying? That’s what it’s all about,” said Wheeler.

Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young felt no pressure, so he put a bluesy take on Rihanna hit dedicated to his grandmothers.

“Something I would never, ever normally sing, ever,” admitted Young. “It was a different genre, something I’ve never tried to tackle.”

Team Nick offered the only female in the finale, 16-year-old Rachel Mac, tackling Fleetwood Mac.

“I felt like no matter how I sing, I felt good because I felt happy with how it all went down,” revealed Mac.

Rock was the route for Team Blake’s Cam Anthony, surprising some fans with Jon Bon Jovi.

“I had a blast,” said Anthony. “It definitely went by pretty quick, but I felt like I was in the moment. I was present for all of it. I had a really really great time.”

Team Legend’s Victor Solomon had the pressure of the night’s final performance.

“We made it happen tonight, I’m super excited, I’m super content with my final performance on the show and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” said Solomon.

For one of these five finalists, the future holds the Season 20 crown of “The Voice.”

After a two-hour finale starting at 8 p.m., the winner will be announced. The show will include guest performances by Justin Bieber, Maroon 5 with former “Voice” coach Adam Levine, former “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Thomas Rhett, Lauren Daigle, Saweetie and OneRepublic.

All that is followed by the season finale of “This Is Us” at a special time, 10 p.m.

SEASON 20 ARTISTS

RACHEL MAC

TEAM NICK

ROMEO, MI

JORDAN MATTHEW YOUNG

TEAM BLAKE

ROOSEVELT, UT

KENZIE WHEELER

TEAM KELLY

DOVER, FL

CAM ANTHONY

TEAM BLAKE

PHILADELPHIA, PA

LOS ANGELES, CA

VICTOR SOLOMON

TEAM LEGEND

PEORIA, IL

CHICAGO, IL

GREENSBORO, NC