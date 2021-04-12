Snoop Dogg to serve as ‘Mega Mentor’ on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

(NBC) – After announcing that Ariana Grande will be joining the coaching lineup on the “The Voice” next fall there is more “Voice” news about the current season.

Snoop Dogg will be serving as the Mega Mentor during the upcoming Knockout Rounds of Season 20.

Following the final Battle Rounds tonight, Snoop Dogg’s appearances on the show will begin on Monday, April 19.

He’s accumulated 40 million album sales worldwide during his nearly three decades as a performer, as well as 20 Grammy nominations.

“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on NBC4.