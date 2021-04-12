Snoop Dogg to serve as ‘Mega Mentor’ on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

(NBC) – After announcing that Ariana Grande will be joining the coaching lineup on the “The Voice” next fall there is more “Voice” news about the current season.
Snoop Dogg will be serving as the Mega Mentor during the upcoming Knockout Rounds of Season 20.
Following the final Battle Rounds tonight, Snoop Dogg’s appearances on the show will begin on Monday, April 19.
He’s accumulated 40 million album sales worldwide during his nearly three decades as a performer, as well as 20 Grammy nominations.
“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on NBC4.
About “The Voice”
The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show’s newest season.
Pop music sensation Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside superstar returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host.
This season’s Battle Advisors include:
- Team Kelly: International chart-topping Grammy-Award winning artist Luis Fonsi
- Team Nick: Multi-hyphenated Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss
- Team Legend: Icon and Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy
- Team Blake: Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay
Season 20 marks the 10-year anniversary of “The Voice.”