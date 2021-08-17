‘SNL’ star, Cecily Strong, pens new COVID-19 pandemic memoir

(NBC) – New on bookshelves this week is a memoir by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Cecily Strong.

“This Will All Be Over Soon” is about her struggles to cope during the Pandemic. An effort that was complicated by the loss of a loved one.

“This book is about love and sharing love and telling the people I love that I love them,” said Strong about the book.

One of those people was strong’s cousin, Owen, who died of brain cancer in January of 2020 at age 30.

“When I came out to audition for SNL in 2012, Owen was like, showed up, and he was there,” Strong reminisced. “And we hung out. And I was like, my cousin’s cool.”

Owen and his sister, Leda, became like siblings for the SNL star and his passing just before covid took hold, compounded strong’s ongoing struggles with loneliness anxiety and depression.

“There were some days that were really hard and they were a lot of tears and anxiety and fears, and everybody was going through it,” stated Strong.

Writing about her own life’s journey including the loss of her cousin proved cathartic and therapeutic.

“Owen was a person who made everybody feel better,” said Strong. “I think this is a really tough time. He lived well, so it’s sort of I would like to share him with anybody who may need him.”

Strong’s book arrives on the heels of her starring role in the Apple TV+ musical comedy “Schmigadoon” and as she weighs returning to “Saturday Night Live” for a tenth season this fall.

“I’m not 100% sure,” mused Strong. “I will say no matter what, you’ll see me on “SNL” again, in some way. I just haven’t, I promise I will have an answer soon.”

Strong says the emotions on display in the season finale were less about potential farewells for cast members but more about completing a tough season and the crowd that particular night.

“They stood for us, the entire cold open,” recalled Strong. “It felt like the best gift I’ve ever gotten in my life was that audience at that show.”

And one way or the other for strong the show will go on.

Strong says she doesn’t want people buying her book thinking it’s a “Saturday Night Live” book.

It certainly touches on the show, but it’s mainly about her coping with life before, and away, from “SNL”.