Sneak Peek: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC4

(NBC) — Tonight you can get a sneak peek of a brand new show coming to NBC4! Jane Levy plays a computer whiz whose MRI appointment triggers power beyond the keyboard in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

“An inexplicable ability to hear other’s innermost thoughts through musical numbers,” Levy explains.

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “I’ve Got The Music In Me” Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Skylar Astin as Max; Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke; John Clarence Stewart as Simon — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — Episode 104 — Pictured: (l-r) Lauren Graham as Joan; Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Lauren Graham as Joan — (Photo by: Katie Yu/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Skylar Astin as Max, Jane Levy as Zoey — (Photo by: James Dittiger/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Thomas Grant as Leif, Jane Levy as Zoey, Kapil Talkwalker as Tobin — (Photo by: James Dittiger/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Lauren Graham as Joan — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “TBD” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke; Alex Newell as Mo — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: Jane Levy as Zoey — (Photo by: James Dittiger/NBC)

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Skylar Astin as Max, Jane Levy as Zoey — (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)



It’s an unsettling situation for Zoey, to put it mildly, making for awkward moments in some cases. But when it comes to her ailing father, Zoey’s new ability is potentially useful.

“It kind of ups the ante a little bit about our emotions, and we’re scared,” says Mary Steenburgen, who plays Zoe’s mother.

Don’t miss tonight’s preview of “Zoey” at 10 p.m. Then catch the show as part of the regular NBC lineup on Tuesdays starting in February!