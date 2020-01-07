Sneak Peek: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC4

(NBC) — Tonight you can get a sneak peek of a brand new show coming to NBC4! Jane Levy plays a computer whiz whose MRI appointment triggers power beyond the keyboard in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”
“An inexplicable ability to hear other’s innermost thoughts through musical numbers,” Levy explains.
It’s an unsettling situation for Zoey, to put it mildly, making for awkward moments in some cases. But when it comes to her ailing father, Zoey’s new ability is potentially useful.
“It kind of ups the ante a little bit about our emotions, and we’re scared,” says Mary Steenburgen, who plays Zoe’s mother.
Don’t miss tonight’s preview of “Zoey” at 10 p.m. Then catch the show as part of the regular NBC lineup on Tuesdays starting in February!