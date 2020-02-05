Sitcom legends return in new NBC comedy

(NBC) — Sitcom queen Fran Drescher, of ‘The Nanny’ fame, is pairing up with ‘Wings’ alum Steven Weber for a return to prime-time in NBC’s new comedy, ‘Indebted.’

Drescher and Weber play aging parents forced to move in with their adult son and his better half, played by Adam Pally and Abby Elliott, after losing their fortune.

The young couple, who are parents, become sandwiched between generations. This makes for some hilarious — and relatable — situations viewers of all ages are sure to enjoy.

“It’s baby boomers meets millennials, but who’s the parents is often blurred,” Drescher says.

‘Indebted’ premieres Thursday, February 6, at 9:30 p.m. on NBC4, right after ‘Will & Grace.’ The new show will round out a two-hour comedy block that begins with the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.