(NBC) — Monday is the last chance for artists to earn spots in the Semi-Finals of NBC’s “American Song Contest.”

The Semi-Finals will begin on April 25 and so far 13 artists out of a total of 17 are set to move on to the next phase. There are still 11 acts left to take the stage Monday for the Qualifiers.

Allen Stone put the West Coast on the “American Song Contest” map last week. His tune was the jury pick moving Washington state into the next round.

“It was such a privilege to get to share an original piece of music that I crafted myself, that I produced myself, I wrote myself and get to represent the state of Washington with that song,” said Stone.

The remaining 10 acts from last week will find out Monday which three will join Stone in the Semi-Finals.

“Kelly came up to me after my performance and she was like, ‘Oh my God, I loved the song,’ and I was like, ‘This is, this is not real life,'” said Savannah Keyes, who represents Utah.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: John Morgan (NC) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Khalisol (NM) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Tenelle (AS) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Jason J. (GU) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Sweet Taboo (CA) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Sisqo (MD) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Justin Jesso (IL) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Josh Panda (VT) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Andrew Sheppard (ID) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Halie Wooldridge (MO) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST — Episode 105 Contestant Gallery — Pictured: Ada LeAnn (MI) — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

“My dad told me, I just got to go to a free concert, and you were in it,” said Hawaii’s Bronson Varde.

“I really want to continue repping my state, I want to get better each week, so I really hope I get that opportunity,” said Jared Lee about his state, Massachusetts.

After those results, contestants from the final 11 states and U.S. territories will take the stage to sing their original songs and hope it is enough to move them into the Semi-Finals.

“We’ve worked so hard for this, it’s probably the biggest opportunity we’ve gotten,” said Jennifer Torrejon, of California’s Sweet Taboo.

“Especially seeing how many other amazing artists are on the show, that they’re putting me on that same level playing field is incredible,” said Ada Leann of Michigan

That challenge was part of what enticed Maryland’s representative, Sisqó.

“You gotta prove your worth, like, right there, in the moment,” said Sisqó. “I thought that was exciting.”

It is an excitement that the acts hope to carry into their performances.

“American Song Contest” airs at 8 p.m., followed by “The Endgame” at 10 p.m.

Monday, 4/18 8-10 p.m.: The Qualifiers Part 5 (105)

AMERICAN SAMOA – Tenelle

CALIFORNIA – Sweet Taboo

GUAM – Jason J

IDAHO – Andrew Sheppard

ILLINOIS – Justin Jesso

MARYLAND – Sisqó

MICHIGAN – Ada LeAnn

MISSOURI – HALIE

NEW MEXICO – Khalisol

NORTH CAROLINA – John Morgan

VERMONT – Josh Panda

Moving on to the Semi-Finals

CONNECTICUT – Michael Bolton

OKLAHOMA – AleX

PUERTO RICO – Christian Pagán

RHODE ISLAND – Hueston

KANSAS – Broderick Jones

KENTUCKY – Jordan Smith

MONTANA – Jonah Prill

NORTH DAKOTA – Chloe Fredericks

ALABAMA – Ni/Co

COLORADO – Riker Lynch

TENNESSEE – Tyler Braden

TEXAS – Grant Knoche

WASHINGTON – Allen Stone

Voting

Fans at home can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting for the Qualifiers will open Mondays during the show and will close Wednesday morning at 7 am ET.

The competition will be comprised of three rounds, taking place over eight weeks. The Qualifying Rounds will have 11 acts in each episode (with one week featuring 12). Twenty-two artists will perform in the two-part Semi-Finals with the Top 10 performing in the Grand Final, where a winner will be crowned.

In the five-week Qualifiers (March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18) at the end of each night, the jury will advance one artist immediately to the Semi-Finals. The remaining three spots will be determined through a combination of jury and fan votes. The artists advancing to the Semi-Finals will be announced the following week.

In the Semi-Finals (April 25 & May 2), 10 artists will perform each week, with a slightly elevated performance of their original song.

To make the stakes even higher, in each Semi-Final a “redemption” song will be revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition to perform that week for the chance to advance to the Grand Final.

At the end of each Semi-Final, the jury awards their highest-rated artist with an immediate spot in the Grand Final. America’s votes will then help to decide along with the jury which four additional artists will advance.

In the Grand Final (May 9), the top 10 artists take the stage one last time to win America’s and the jury’s vote for best hit song.