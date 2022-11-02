The official full-length trailer for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the sequel to 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” has been released by HBO Max.

This is a follow-up to a teaser trailer released by the streaming service in mid-October.

The nearly two-minute preview shows the now grown-up Ralphie, played once again by Peter Billingsley in his trademark glasses and with groovy new sideburns, returning to his childhood home with his family in the 1970s.

Clips of the original film are intercut with the updated version, as Ralphie reunites with his childhood friends and relives experiences from his past with his wife Sandy, actress and comedian Erinn Hayes, and kids Mark and Julie, played by River Drosche and Julianna Layne.

Billingsley also provides the familiar voice-over, previously done by Jean Shepherd, that relays Ralphie’s inner thoughts to the audience.

Fans might or might not recognize original cast remembers returning to their roles including Ian Petrella as Ralphie’s brother Randy, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb as Ralphie’s friends Flick and Schwartz, and Zack Ward as bully Scut Farkus.

Ralphie’s mother, who was played by Melinda Dillon in the original, has most notably been replaced by Julie Hagerty.

The official plot synopsis on IMBD reads:

“Follows the now-adult Ralphie as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man.”

“A Christmas Story Christmas” will premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 17.