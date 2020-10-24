See the 71 movies titles coming to Netflix in November

(NEXSTAR) – With just over a month to go before Thanksgiving, Netflix is set to release 71 movies starting November 1, including a number of holiday flicks to get you through the rest of 2020.

If that’s not your speed, rest assured Netflix has plenty of solid options.

Among the new non-holiday movies to watch while safely social-distancing at home are A Clockwork Orange, Boyz n the Hood, Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon and The Impossible.

See the full lineup of new movies and the release dates below:

Nov. 1

  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Casper
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Easy A
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Knock Knock
  • Little Monsters
  • Mile 22
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Piercing
  • Platoon
  • School Daze
  • Snowden
  • The Impossible
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Wheels of Fortune
  • Yes Man

Nov. 2

  • Prospect

Nov. 3

  • Mother (Netflix original)

Nov. 4

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince

Nov. 5

  • A New York Christmas Wedding
  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — (Netflix documentary)
  • Midnight At The Magnolia
  • Operation Christmas Drop — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 6

  • Citation — (Netflix movie)
  • La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — (Netflix movie)
  • The Late Bloomer

Nov. 10

  • Trash Truck — (Netflix family movie)

Nov. 11

  • What We Wanted — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 12

  • Fruitvale Station
  • Graceful Friends
  • Ludo — (Netflix movie)
  • Prom Night

Nov. 13

  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — (Netflix movie)
  • The Life Ahead — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 15

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Hometown Holiday
  • V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

  • Loving
  • Whose Streets?

Nov. 19

  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 20

  • Alien Xmas — (Netflix movie)
  • Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — (Netflix documentary)
  • If Anything Happens I Love You — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 22

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — (Netflix movie)
  • Machete Kills

Nov. 23

  • Hard Kill
  • Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — (Netflix documentary)

Nov. 24

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — (Netflix family movie)
  • El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — (Netflix movie)
  • Hillbilly Elegy — (Netflix movie)
  • Wonderoos — (Netflix family movie)

Nov. 25

  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 26

  • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
  • Mosul — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 27

  • The Call — (Netflix movie)
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — (Netflix documentary)
  • Don’t Listen — (Netflix movie)
  • La Belva / The Beast — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 30

  • The 2nd
  • Finding Agnes — (Netflix movie)
  • Rust Creek
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

