(WCMH) — NBC has announced its new comedy “Grand Crew” is coming to the network’s mid-season line up and viewers are getting a special preview Tuesday night, Dec. 14.

The comedy, which is about a “group of young professionals are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles,” according to an NBC release, comes from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alumni Dan Goor and Phil Augusta Jackson.

In an interview with the cast, Echo Kellum, who plays Noah “a hopeless romantic eager to settle down,” complimented the executive producing duo, saying, “They are bringing these really different interesting complex stories about people that you rarely see on TV.”

Kellum went on to explain what he thinks makes the series’ concept special.

“I just love that aspect that like, there’s no big hook, like you know, we’re living in a scary house,” he said. “It’s a really cool feeling to get to make a show like that, it feels really authentic.”

Costar, Justin Cunningham, who takes on the role of Wyatt, a character “who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene,” is also excited about the show’s approach.

“Reading the script, what was so striking to me about reading it was, up until that point I’d been out auditioning and literally been auditioning for prisoners and policemen and like, sort of these, sort of, stereotypical Black men,” said Cunningham. “And I get to dive into something that gets to just open me up.”

Nicole Byer, who costars as Nicky, “a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance,” revealed a story about the first time she heard about the show and her enthusiasm for working with Jackson.

“Phil called me, I was driving around, I can’t remember where I was and Phil was like, ‘I wrote this pilot with you in mind as one of the parts. It’s an ensemble. Would you be interested?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a ride or die, anything Phil Jackson does, I am happy to jump on board.’ I hadn’t read a thing, but I was like, ‘Yes!'”

Rounding out the cast are Aaron Jennings, in the role of Anthony, “whose true love is his career”; Grasie Mercedes who plays Fay, a divorced woman who is “looking to start fresh in LA”; and Carl Tart as Shem, “a low-key genius who plays the dating odds.”

“Grand Crew” is executive produced by Phil Augusta Jackson, Dan Goor and Mo Marable. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.