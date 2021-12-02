(NBC) — “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan,” “Hairspray” and “The Wiz” are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner “Annie” joins that group.

The music is some of Broadway’s most recognizable part of what’s made “Annie” an enduring classic.

“Me being able to share the message to everybody puts smiles on their faces, just means the world,” said the show’s star, Celina Smith.

12-year-old Smith plays the title role, a spunky girl rescued from a miserable, depression-era orphanage.

“I’m excited to be part of a huge production letting the world know that we’re back,” said Taraji P. Henson.

ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Celina Smith as Annie, Sandy as Sandy the dog — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)

ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Celina Smith as Annie, Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)

ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: Sandy as Sandy the dog — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)

ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Celina Smith as Annie, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Sandy as Sandy the dog, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)

Taraji P. Henson plays the orphanage’s cold-hearted Miss Hannigan and Harry Connick, Jr. is rich Daddy Warbucks who rescues Annie from her surroundings.

“The idea of doing it one time, in front of a huge television audience with no safety net, is where I’m most comfortable,” said Connick.

Smith also seems comfortable in the spotlight of her high-profile role.

“Being able to do the flips and the kicks and the tap dancing, I’m just so excited,” said Smith.

And Smith’s talent has impressed her co-stars.

“I think her performance work will take people’s breath away as it has literally taken mine away,” said Megan Hilty.

Hilty’s part of a cast that also includes Nicole Scherzinger and Titus Burgess.

“The hardest part is going to be having to say goodbye to them after we drop this curtain,” said Connick.

But they’ll raise it tonight with the promise of holiday fun.

Watch “Annie Live!” tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4.