From safety to unsolved crimes: Columbus police producing podcasts

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Donuts! Okay everything except that. Columbus police are producing three new podcasts they hope to use as a communication tool. According to a news release, the three recently released have something for everyone.

From safety to unsolved crimes to recruiting, these podcasts show a different side of the men and women behind the badge.

EVERYTHING BUT DONUTS

Hosted by: Community Liaison Officers Chris Riley & Brian Newsome

Description: Strengthening community relations comes in a variety of ways. Join Columbus Police Community Liaison Officers as they discuss a variety of topics related to safety, security and policing. Take away valuable information in this light-hearted, yet informative podcast.

The 5TH FLOOR

Hosted by: Officers Greg Colarich & Stephanie Lubell & Deputy Chief Greg Bodker

Description: For every case that goes unsolved, a family remains without answers and potentially a killer remains free. Listen as those responsible for investigating the city’s most serious crimes, shine a light on these cases and seek new information that may lead them to the answers.

UNCUFFED: Real talk with CPD

Hosted by: Columbus Police Recruiting Unit

Description: Bold and unbound conversations from police officers with diverse backgrounds about everyday topics. Join CPD’s Recruiting Unit officers as they talk about about life and law enforcement with some laughter and real talk.