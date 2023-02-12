GLENDALE, Arizona (WCMH) — For the first time in seven years, Rihanna performed before a live audience Sunday. The difference between this performance and her last: Sunday’s was likely a much larger audience.

Rihanna performed several of her hits including “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl,” “Diamonds,” and “Umbrella” during the approximately 13-minute concert at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Below are photos from the electrifying performance.

Rihanna prepares to perform before the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Photos courtesy of The Associated Press and Getty Images.