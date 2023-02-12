GLENDALE, Arizona (WCMH) — For the first time in seven years, Rihanna performed before a live audience Sunday. The difference between this performance and her last: Sunday’s was likely a much larger audience.
Rihanna performed several of her hits including “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl,” “Diamonds,” and “Umbrella” during the approximately 13-minute concert at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.
Below are photos from the electrifying performance.
Photos courtesy of The Associated Press and Getty Images.