On ‘Dateline’ a woman is mysteriously shot to death in bed while her family is home

(NBC) – Tonight on “Dateline,” in the small town of Brewster, Minnesota, 40-year-old Jan Kruse is shot to death in her bed while her husband and teenage daughter are home. When investigators rule out robbery as a motive, it leaves them asking – who would want to kill Jan?
Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:
Its name is Spider Lake, and near the tip of its northern arm is “The Spider Lake Resort,” family cabins by the day or week. Calls itself one of northern Minnesota’s best-kept secrets. Secrets – a word that will certainly apply to what you’re about to hear one way or the other.
KAY HOLCK: I went with them a couple times up there.
Them – being Chris and Jan Kruse. This is Jan’s sister, Kay.
KAY HOLCK: They would like to go– fishing. You just stay at a cabin, just relax. It was just quality time together. And they did– they both enjoyed being there.
In fact, they had a fantasy, did Chris and Jan. A dream to live here all the time, to buy this resort and make it uniquely their own.
KAY HOLCK: That was brought up a lot, yeah.
Chris’s brother, Josh.
JOSH KRUSE: Yeah, it woulda worked out good for Chris and Jan, ’cause Chris is a really good handyman, construction guy. He coulda take care of the resort. And sa– Jan is pretty business smart. It– it woulda fit ’em.
Would have. Until – until the events of the summer of 2015.
Watch an all-new two-hour “Dateline” on NBC4 tonight at 9 p.m.
About “Dateline”
“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 28th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.
Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts.
The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.