COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Halloween is almost here and watching classic episodes of beloved TV series that honor the creepy holiday has become a popular way to celebrate.

According to a study by USDish, five series stood out as the most-searched TV shows across the U.S. during the Halloween season. “Friends,” “Stranger Things,” “The Simpsons,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Criminal Minds” all dominated during the scariest time of the year.

The satellite TV provider explained how it came up with the list writing, “we looked at Google Trends data from October 1–October 30, 2020, to find which show had the greatest search volume in each state.”

“Friends” took the top spot as most searched in 14 states. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ranked second in popularity with 13 states, including Ohio. Long-standing animated hit “The Simpsons” came in third holding 10 states. Sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” placed fourth with eight states and “Criminal Minds” finished out the top five with a total of six states seeking out the procedural crime drama.

When it came to figuring out the most-watched TV episodes on Halloween, USDish said its team, “looked at the top 15 episodes on IMDb that were tagged “Halloween,” produced between 1990 and 2020, had over 1,500 votes, and had a rating of 7.5 or higher. From there, we found the episode premiere’s viewership in the “TV by the Numbers” archive and ranked the shows from most to least popular based on viewership.”

“The Simpsons” Season 2 “Treehouse of Horror” topped the list at 27.4 million views in 1990. The series also took the 3rd through 11th spots with fresh installments of its annual “Treehouse” Halloween special episodes.

“Friends” came in 2nd with “The One with the Halloween Party,” the series’ only Halloween-themed episode, with nearly 27 million views.

While spooky all on its own, science fiction horror drama, “Stranger Things” also has only one Halloween-specific episode to date. With 15.8 million views when it premiered in 2017, “Chapter One: MADMAX” arrives in the number 12 spot on the list.

“The Big Bang Theory” grabbed two spots with its 2012 “The Holographic Excitation” at 13 and 2011’s “The Good Guy Fluctuation” last on the list at 15.

Finally, the “Criminal Minds” episode “About Face,” about a serial killer who puts up missing posters of his victims before he abducts them, had 14.9 million views in 2007, putting it at number 14.

When it comes to the Buckeye state, USDish concluded that “Ohio residents tune into ‘Stranger Things’ the most for their Halloween fix! The Halloween episode of that show that tops with views is ‘Chapter One: MADMAX.'”