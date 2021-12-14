(WCMH) — A trio of singers from Ohio is the first group to win ‘The Voice.’

Siblings Bekah Grace, Joshua, and Caleb make up Girl Named Tom. The trio was named the winners during “The Voice” season finale, representing Team Kelly Clarkson, Tuesday night.

The group hails from Pettisville, Ohio, in the northwest region of the state.

The group managed a four-chair turn during the blind audition stage of the season with their performance of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Helplessly Hoping.”

For Monday’s performance during the first night of the two-night finale, the group sang The Foundations’ “Baby Now That I’ve Found You.”