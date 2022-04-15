COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) has announced the nominees for the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards, honoring musical theatre productions by participating central Ohio high schools.

Modeled after Broadway’s prestigious Tony Awards, the Marquee Awards select nominees in 11 categories including Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution, according to a release from CAPA.

Eighteen central Ohio high schools participated by submitting a 2021-22 musical theatre production for review by the educational program’s team of judges. Students also received professional feedback about their production. CAPA also noted, “This year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year.”

2021 CMA Showcase photo credit: Dan Mitchell

CAPA will hold a live student showcase announcing the winners at the Ohio Theatre. The event will include performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, plus opening and closing numbers with nominated students.

Winners of the Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will move on to compete at the national level at The 2022 Jimmy Awards /National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA). The Jimmy Award nominees will also participate in “Jimmys Week,” a professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts.

The student showcase will be held on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.CAPAMarqueeAwards.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Nominees for the 2022 CAPA Marquee Awards are:

Outstanding Student Orchestra sponsored by The DiMarco Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family

Grove City High School, Newsies

New Albany High School, Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Olentangy Orange High School, Hairspray

Thomas Worthington High School, Mamma Mia!

Backstage Excellence sponsored by Liz Riley

Costuming Guild, Bishop Watterson High School, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Sound Crew, Olentangy Berlin High School, Mamma Mia!

Set Construction & Run Crew, Olentangy Liberty High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Lighting Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Hairspray

Backstage Run Crew, Thomas Worthington High School, Mamma Mia!

Production Managers, Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street

Outstanding Student Designer sponsored by The Pam and Jack Beeler Family Fund of The Columbus Foundation

Jonah Dean, Worthington Christian School, Props Design, The SpongeBob Musical

Milo Eckhardt, Westerville Central High School, Puppet Design, Shrek The Musical

Joshua Pearson, Olentangy Berlin High School, Set Design, Mamma Mia!

Carol Rekow, Bishop Watterson High School, Costume Design, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Nora Root, Hilliard Darby High School, Costume Design, Calvin Berger

Outstanding Technical Execution sponsored by Mary Beth and Luke McCormick

Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family, Stage Manager: Maya Valcourt

New Albany High School, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Stage Manager: Eloise Galaise

Pickerington High School Central, Chicago (School Edition), Stage Manager: Kat Ross

Pickerington High School North, The 25 th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Stage Manager: Drake Collins

Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Stage Manager: Drake Collins Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street, Stage Manager: Edith LeBlanc

Best Actress in a Supporting Role sponsored by Huntington

Shannon Barr, Olentangy Orange High School, Penny Pingleton in Hairspray

Zion Clifton, Olentangy Orange High School, Little Inez in Hairspray

Avery Golowin, Upper Arlington High School, Annie Reilly in 42 nd Street

Street Ella Kaminski, Olentangy Orange High School, Amber Von Tussle, Hairspray

KK Murphy, Upper Arlington High School, Maggie Jones in 42nd Street

Best Actor in a Supporting Role sponsored by Johnson Investment Counsel

William Baumann, Westerville North High School, Chef Louis in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Elijah Beal, Olentangy Orange High School, Wilbur Turnblad in Hairspray

Connor Bellair, Upper Arlington High School, Bert Barry in 42 nd Street

Street Jack Stevens, Bishop Watterson High School, Cogsworth in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Ben Stone, Thomas Worthington High School, Bill Austin in Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Ensemble sponsored by Fifth Third Bank

Grove City High School, Newsies

Olentangy Liberty High School, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Pickerington High School North, The 25 th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Upper Arlington High School, 42 nd Street

Street Westerville South High School, Bright Star

Best Direction sponsored by Denison University

Allen DeCarlo, Pickerington High School North, The 25 th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Justin Nawman, Thomas Worthington High School, Mamma Mia!

David O’Roark, Worthington Christian School, The SpongeBob Musical

Aileen Targett, Pickerington High School Central, Chicago (School Edition)

Greg Varner, Upper Arlington High School, 42nd Street

Best Musical Production

Dublin Jerome High School, The Addams Family

New Albany High School, Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Upper Arlington High School, 42 nd Street

Street Westerville South High School, Bright Star

Worthington Christian School, The SpongeBob Musical

Best Actress in a Leading Role sponsored by White Castle

Allie Gomez, Upper Arlington High School, Peggy Sawyer in 42 nd Street

Street Edin Kebede, New Albany High School, Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Bella Price, Westerville South High School, Alice Murphy in Bright Star

Lorelei Roeger, New Albany High School, Scuttle in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Avery Young, Dublin Jerome High School, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family

Best Actor in a Leading Role sponsored by Danbert, Inc.

Wyatt Kerns, Worthington Christian School, Squidward Q. Tentacles in The SpongeBob Musical

Samuel O’Roark, Worthington Christian School, SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical

Grant Overmyer, Upper Arlington High School, Billy Lawlor in 42 nd Street

Street Christian Strong, Pickerington High School North, Mitch Mahoney/Dan Schwartz in The 25 th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Ben Wright, Westerville Central High School, Shrek in Shrek The Musical