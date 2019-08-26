New trailer for last Star Wars movie posted online

(WCHM) — The second trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film has been posted online following this past weekend’s D23 convention.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will bring to an end the trilogy of films started with 2015’s “The Force Awakens” and also promises to bring to an end the Skywalker saga, which has played out through nine films over more than 40 years.

It is also the last Star Wars film on Disney’s slate of movies, with the Star Wars saga moving to Disney’s streaming platform via television shows.

Like the previously released teaser trailer, the new trailer features highlights from the previous eight films. It’s not until about halfway through that the new footage appears.

Without going into spoilers, there is a reappearance of the disembodied voice that surprised fans with the first teaser’s release, which is followed up by a familiar sound. Then, a new kind of lightsabre.

The film is being directed by J.J. Abrams and is set to be released Dec. 20.