New NBC show ‘Law & Order: For the Defense’ turns the tables on the storied franchise

(NBC) – The most successful brand in television history is expanding on its already impressive legacy with NBC’s straight-to-series order of “Law & Order: For the Defense.”

The straight-to-series designation allows the creators to skip making a pilot as the network commits to buy and air the entire series without going through the traditional TV show pick up process.

From two-time Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, creator of the “Law & Order” brand, “Law & Order: For the Defense” will take an unbiased look inside a criminal defense firm. The series will put the lawyers under the microscope, along with the criminal justice system with every week delivering the promise of a contemporary morality tale.



Carol Mendelsohn, who previously worked on “CSI” as showrunner and executive producer, has been tapped to serve in the same capacity for “For the Defense,” along with Wolf, Arthur Forney, Julie Weitz and Peter Jankowski.



“This new show is exciting for me personally,” Wolf said. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”



“We can’t wait to bring audiences the latest chapter of ‘Law & Order,’ which will explore a different angle of the criminal justice system,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited about Dick Wolf’s perpetually thought-provoking approach as well his collaboration with Carol Mendelsohn, who we have been eager to do a series with for a long time.”

The “Law & Order” brand has been a hallmark of NBC dating back to the original Emmy Award-winning “Law & Order,” which debuted in 1990, and has been a staple of the network ever since. “Law & Order: SVU,” starring Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay, is a testament to the excellence and popularity of the brand as evidenced by, in its 22nd season, being the longest-running live-action series in the history of television.



Wolf is also the executive producer of the brand’s most recent installment, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which premiered April 1 and was the top series debut from any network in more than two years (excluding NFL lead-ins.)



