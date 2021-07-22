New Jane Austen-inspired dating show promises ‘time-traveling quest for love’: How to sign up

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM – SEPTEMBER 09: Participants in the annual Jane Austen Regency Costumed Parade dance on the lawn of the historic Georgian Royal Crescent before they walk through the city centre on September 9, 2017 in Bath, England. This year, the annual event coincided with the 200th anniversary of 19th century author’s death and saw hundreds of people parade through city centre streets dressed in regency costume. The event marks the start of a 10-day Jane Austen festival that celebrates the 19th century author who lived in the city from 1801 to 1806 and set two of her six published novels, ‘Northanger Abbey’ and ‘Persuasion’, in Bath. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

(WCMH) – A new dating show is looking for singles who want to live out their “19th-century romance” fantasies, complete with “chariot rides and balls,” in an attempt to find “everlasting love.”

NBC streamer Peacock has announced its upcoming reality dating series “Pride and Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance,” and there is still time to apply as the show has extended its casting deadline until July 22, according to a release.

On the heels of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” success, the release states series creators are looking to author Jane Austen, specifically, her 1813 novel, which included mysterious heartthrob Mr. Darcy, for inspiration with this new twist on dating drama.

While there is no indication of how historically accurate the show will be, the release describes the series as taking the “dating world back in time to Regency-era England” and declares it as the “first-ever fully immersive epic romance fantasy and dating quest.”

It appears the series will center around a female lead, referred to as an “extraordinary and worthy eligible bachelorette,” with a number of “gentlemen interested in vying for her hand.”

In a casting call flyer, producers also reveal that travel will be involved for the cast “we will transport our heroine and suitors to an international location where they will get to experience what dreams are made of and be fully immersed in a time-traveling quest for love!”

While producers are seeking “the most ardent romantics in the nation” the casting site says applicants just need to be single and over 21 years old to sign up.