‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 finale puts the focus on romance

(NBC) – The second night of auditions on “America’s Got Talent,” is followed by the season finale of the medical drama, “New Amsterdam,” which could produce some developments on the interpersonal front.

What started contentiously when “New Amsterdam” began, has grown deeply personal in three seasons since. The relationship between Doctors Goodwin and Sharpe seems headed in a romantic direction in tonight’s season finale.

Ryan Eggold’s character, Dr. Max Goodwin, was married when the series began but has been widowed for two seasons.

“It kind of evolved as life does, when circumstances change maybe, things take different turns. But it has been a fun journey,” said Freema Agyeman who plays Dr. Goodwin’s romantic interest, Dr. Helen Sharpe, on the show.

“There’s been a lot of tension between these characters, a lot of laughs, a lot of cries,” added Eggold. “They’ve shared a lot over the course of three seasons.”

The development comes as Dr. Reynolds, played by Jocko Sims, seems to have closed the door to romance with a colleague, Dr. Lyn Malvo, portrayed by Frances Turner, who’s in an open marriage. Then again, maybe the door’s cracked.

“There’s something about these two, they have to make some kind of decision because you know, there’s something here, but is it feasible?” says Turner.

The path for both couples could be set tonight.

“New Amsterdam” airs tonight at 10 p.m., right after “America’s Got Talent,” which starts at 8 p.m. on NBC4.