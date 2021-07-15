NBC’s ‘Making It’ delights host with contestant’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ reference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tonight an all-new installment of ‘Making It’ will air on NBC4 at 8 p.m. featuring wildly creative Halloween costumes as part of the episode’s holiday theme.

The episode description for Thursday’s show, titled, “All the Holidays at Once,” reads, “Nick (Offerman) and Amy (Poehler) celebrate the holidays with the Makers. Everyone must create a handmade Halloween costume that incorporates an optical illusion. For the Master Craft, Makers decorate an ordinary fireplace mantel using their favorite holiday as inspiration.”

Two new clips of the show were released by the network. In the first clip, Amy Poehler lays out the costume task for the Makers.

“So for your faster craft, each of you will create an original Halloween costume,” Poehler explains. “And here’s the trick. Your costume has to include an optical illusion.”

More details are given about contestant Chelsea Anderson’s costume creation in the second clip.

Anderson, a landscape architect from Mill Valley, California, shares she is making a “dollhouse that when you turn to the side is a haunted house.”

“This is a great place to play – or die,” Nick Offerman quips about her project.

When Poehler asks Anderson if she likes Halloween, Anderson shares a fun story about dressing up as Poehler’s “Parks and Recreation” character a couple of years ago.

“I love Halloween,” Anderson says. “Yeah, it’s like all my favorite holidays. Two years ago I was Leslie Knope on her wedding day with the makeshift dress.”

“Genuinely, when people tell you that they dressed as a character that you played on Halloween, it’s super awesome to hear that and very – makes me feel warm inside,” Poehler adds near the end of the clip.

Watch “Making It” tonight on NBC4 at 8 p.m. followed at 9 p.m. by an all-new “Good Girls.”