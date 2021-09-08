NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ fills another role with Tony Award-winning star

(WCMH) – NBC’s star-studded holiday production of “Annie Live!” has added another big name to its cast.

Actress, dancer and singer, Jane Krakowski, will take on the role of Lily St. Regis in the network’s updated classic, according to a release.

NBC describes the character of St. Regis as “the sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan.”

It was previously announced that the part of Hannigan will be played by Tituss Burgess, who also co-stars alongside Krakowski in the streaming hit “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

So far, the rest of the “Annie Live!” cast includes Harry Connick Jr., as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson, as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger, as Grace and 12-year-old Celina Smith in the title role of Annie.

Watch “Annie Live!” Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.