COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday is a big night of television on NBC4 — the “Chicago” dramas are among the most-watched programs on network TV — and tonight “Chicago Med” has a touch of Columbus, and a connection to our NBC4 family.

Colleen Marshall recently chatted with a writer of this Wednesday’s “Chicago Med” episode who gave her a preview and caught her up-to-date on his life since leaving Ohio’s capital city.

COLLEEN MARSHALL: Well, I have to give you a bit of a backstory, my dear friend Gail Hogan, a former anchor on this program here at NBC4 told me about tonight’s NBC4 connection. Way back when our kids were in high school Gail’s son told her he was going to someday write for television. Today is the day.

Conor Hogan has been working his way up in Hollywood, but his dream is to be a writer, and tonight’s episode is the first writing credit for Conor. He is working as a script coordinator on the show.

CONOR HOGAN: Essentially every outline and every script that comes through the writer’s room goes through me last. I am the bottleneck before it goes to the cast and the crew in Chicago.

COLLEEN MARSHALL: I know you can’t give us any spoilers, but the homeless mother comes back this week. Was that a fun part to write?

CONOR HOGAN: Terry is, I think, one of the more fun creations for Season 7 of “Chicago Med” and the actress who plays her is amazing. You are going to get to see Terry and Stevie to some degree this episode and I am very interested in what viewers will think at the close of this episode. It’s a tear-jerker in a lot of ways so I hope are ready for that.

COLLEEN MARSHALL: Conor has worked on other big shows including modern family. He says his 10 years of grunt work is finally paying off.

Watch “One Chicago” Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. with “Chicago Med,” followed by “Chicago Fire” at 9 p.m. and “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m.