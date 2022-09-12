NBC4 is excited to announce a new weekday afternoon lineup for this fall, starting Sept. 12, 2022.

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is excited to announce a new weekday afternoon fall lineup, starting Sept. 12, 2022.

The new lineup includes “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” at 1 p.m., “NBC News Daily,” at 2 p.m., and “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered,” hosted by Craig Melvin at 3 p.m.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is hosted by award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson and brings fresh, new energy to daytime viewers with interviews from people across the United States. Hudson will also have guests “shine their light” and talents on the show.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC4

“NBC News Daily” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on NBC4

“Dateline: Secrets Uncovered” with Craig Melvin airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on NBC4

NBC4 is excited to announce a new weekday afternoon lineup for this fall, starting Sept. 12, 2022.

At 2 p.m., “NBC News Daily” airs following “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on NBC4. “NBC News Daily” is anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford. NBC4 news fans will now get live updates on national and international news at 2 p.m.

And finally, at 3 p.m., “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered,” with host Craig Melvin will air on NBC4. “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered,” a true-crime and mystery-centered show, is based on real stories across the country. Prime-time fans of “Dateline NBC” can now watch the same best-in-class programming on weekday afternoons on NBC4.

Melvin, a national correspondent for NBC’s “TODAY” show, who covers multiple breaking news events and reporting, will be joined by longtime “Dateline” correspondents Andrea Canning and Josh Mankiewicz, which will bring an exciting end to the new afternoon lineup.

“Dateline: Secrets Uncovered” is followed by NBC4’s local news program “First at Four” with Jennifer Bullock and Brad Johansen.