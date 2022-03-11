COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC has announced it will air a two-hour Adele concert special titled “An Audience with Adele” on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m.

The network noted in a release that the concert was recorded at the London Palladium and aired previously in the United Kingdom on Nov. 21, 2021. The performance marked Adele’s first return to the London stage since 2017. The English singer-songwriter sings many of her chart-topping hits like, “Hello,” “Someone Like You” and “Easy on Me.”

The concert includes other celebrities who ask Adele about her idols and inspirations throughout the show. And, a special guest from Adele’s childhood surprises her during the presentation, according to NBC.

Watch “An Audience with Adele” on NBC4, Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m.