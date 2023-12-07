(NBC) — If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, NBC’s hoping to get you there Thursday with “Christmas at the Opry,” a two-hour concert from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, hosted by Wynonna Judd.

It’s been a busy fall for Wynonna Judd — mega mentor on “The Voice,” a People’s Choice Country Champion Award and a buzzed-about performance with Jelly Roll at the CMAs.

And now, hosting Thursday’s “Christmas at the Opry” special on NBC.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking because I’ve got like five changes, my hair is good, my eyebrows are perfect and I’m feeling really sparkly and festive,” said Judd.

An array of stars, including Kelly Clarkson, join Judd for the special.

CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY — Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Wynonna Judd — (Photo by: Mickey Bernal/NBC)

“I was like a child on that stage with her,” said Clarkson. “So, yeah, she probably had to tell me to calm down a couple of times.”

Clarkson was not alone in her excitement about the host.

“I try not to like, fangirl and be a weirdo,” said Chrissy Metz. “But she can’t help it because she’s just, she’s Wynonna. So yeah, very fun.”

“I got to hug Wynonna during rehearsal,” said Meaghan Patrick. “And it was maybe one of the biggest moments of my life because she knew who I was. And I thought that was amazing.”

CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY — Pictured: Chrissy Metz — (Photo by: Allen Clark/NBC)

And ringing in the season at the Grand Ole Opry House added to the allure for the artists.

“There’s a reverence about this place, about that stage,” said Trace Adkins. “And I take it very seriously.”

“I’ve never experienced the kind of nerves I have here anywhere else,” said Adam Doleac.

“To celebrate Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry is extra special,” said Lauren Alaina.

Especially for the evening’s host.

CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY — Pictured: Brenda Lee — (Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC)

“You know what? I’m grateful,” said Judd. “I’m grateful to be in a place that I grew up in, I feel at home here. And so, it’s pretty awesome.”

A phrase that might describe the show as well.

Also, among Thursday’s performers is Brenda Lee, whose “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” hit number one earlier this week on the Billboard Hot 100 65 years after its release.

“Christmas at the Opry” airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC4.