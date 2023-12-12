(NBC) — Fans of NBC’s “Found” can take heart, the network’s announced the show has been renewed for a second season.

Tuesday “Found” has its midseason finale. It will return in January to wrap up season number one.

The series’ two stars talked about its early success.

The back and forth between Mark Paul Gosselaar and Shanola Hampton is a big part of the appeal for NBC’s “Found” even if it’s a bit twisted.

“We’re cuckoo on the show,” said Hampton. “So, they are drawn to the cuckoo-ness. That’s what I’m hearing on the streets. The streets are talking, and they say, and they want more crazy.”

FOUND — “Missing While Indoctrinated” Episode 110 — Pictured: Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

That’s because it’s not twisted enough that Hampton’s character Gabi Mosley is keeping Gosselaar’s character, Sir, prisoner in her basement after he kidnapped her as a teen.

“It’s something that you shouldn’t enjoy watching them interacting, but for some reason, it can’t take your eyes off of it,” said Gosselaar.

Gabi uses Sir’s criminal insights to help her team solve missing persons cases that fall through the cracks.

“I don’t know if it’s fun, really, I’d say it’s challenging at times,” said Gosselaar.

“Excuse you, he gets to work with me every day for 14 hours,” said Hampton. “And it’s super fun.”

Less fun for Hampton’s character is keeping the secret that’s behind the multi-locked door.

“You cannot do this much for this long and hold these kinds of secrets with your world, not eventually coming to crash down,” said Hampton.

Suspense that has resonated with audiences.

“You put a lot of hard work into this … and for to have an audience respond to it that’s, that’s all you could ask for,” said Gosselaar.

“It’s all we wanted,” said Hampton.

“Found” airs Tuesday at 10 p.m., right after the semi-final results on “The Voice,” on NBC4.