The excitement continues for midseason premiere week on NBC4

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight marks the beginning of the series end for two of NBC’s most loved and iconic comedies.

“The Good Place” returns tonight at 8:30 p.m. One of only three more episodes that remain before the series finale on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8:30. Wrapping up a total of four seasons for the high-concept show about what makes a good person.

“Will & Grace” returns tonight at 9 p.m. The reboot will take its final bow after three seasons later this year which would make a total of an 11-season, 246-episode run over four decades.

See the complete schedule here

