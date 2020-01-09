The excitement continues for midseason premiere week on NBC4

Tonight marks the beginning of the series end for two of NBC’s most loved and iconic comedies.

“The Good Place” returns tonight at 8:30 p.m. One of only three more episodes that remain before the series finale on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 8:30. Wrapping up a total of four seasons for the high-concept show about what makes a good person.

“Will & Grace” returns tonight at 9 p.m. The reboot will take its final bow after three seasons later this year which would make a total of an 11-season, 246-episode run over four decades.

See the complete schedule here

