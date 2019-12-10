A new holiday tradition: Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways!

Tonight, Ellen DeGeneres kicks off a new holiday tradition. It’s a three-night extravaganza packed with heartwarming surprises. Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways will air on December 10, 11 and 12 from 8 – 9 pm on NBC4.

“This is like This is Us, but they don’t give you prizes,” jokes Ellen.

Everyday deserving people from around the county and in-studio audience members will never see it coming as Ellen DeGeneres presents spectacular gifts and incredible prizes!

Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, and many more celebrities, join Ellen to give away life-changing presents this holiday season.