(NBC) — A journey that started with the blind auditions months ago, wraps up Monday and Tuesday on “The Voice.”

Five artists remain vying for the season 24 crown. It all started with turning chairs.

“This is the reason why all of us came out here and we were trying to get a chair turn, you know, like, we wanted to do this,” said contestant Huntley.

The coaches were all on board for Huntley and, for his eventual fellow finalist, Mara Justine.

THE VOICE — ” Live Semi-Final Results” Episode 2421B — Pictured: (l-r) Jacquie Roar, Lila Forde, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Huntley — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“All the hard work that I’ve put in has paid off and it just feels really nice,” said Justine.

Lila Forde is also a four-chair finalist.

“It’s kind of a strange mixture of a lot of different feelings,” said Forde.

And it was a unanimous thumbs up for Ruby Leigh.

“There is like, a bit of sadness because it’s almost over,” said Leigh. “It’s also excitement because it’s almost over.”

And then last week’s instant save completed the finalist field.

Jacqui Roar made it all four chair turns in the finale, the first time that’s happened on the show.

“I was just like, are you kidding me? There’s no freakin’ way that this is real,” said Roar.

Now, it’s about crossing the finish line. Preparing for the decisive night. It’s what they’ve worked for all season. The chance for a life-changing moment. It is confidence shown right from the start. But now, America gets to have the final say.

“The Voice” finale begins Monday at 8 p.m., followed by a special all-new, holiday episode of “Password”, featuring Jimmy Fallon, Meghan Trainor and Jon Cryer.