NBC hit drama “Manifest” season 2 premieres tonight on NBC4

(NBC) — The mystery surrounding Flight 828 resumes tonight!

NBC’s hit drama “Manifest” returns for its second season — right after the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

“There’s surprise after surprise after surprise.” Josh Dallas, “Manifest” star

The airline passengers who got the shock of their lives last season, discovered by season’s end that their time home might come with an ominous deadline.

Series star Josh Dallas reveals, “The death date in season two is a ticking time bomb looming over every single passenger and every loved one of a passenger. There’s surprise after surprise after surprise.”

Several cliffhangers are carried over from last season including an unexpected pregnancy and a relationship triangle that took a violent turn.

According to star Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Michaela Stone, “Michaela’s left with the consequences of wherever that bullet went, and she has these two men in her life, each with equal importance, for different reasons.”

But still hanging over everything is the lingering mystery of what exactly went on with Flight 828 and its passengers. Which only ratchets up the tension even more in the episodes to come.

Roxburgh adds, “I think the ride is much more of a roller coaster this season.”

It’s one that “Manifest” fans will gladly take.

“Manifest” returns tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern, right after “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.