NBC announces premiere dates, anticipated series disappears from schedule

(WCMH) – NBC is firming up its broadcast calendar for late summer and fall of 2021 with new premiere dates and show schedules.

In the spirit of the Olympics NBC has added a number of competition shows to its lineup, according to a release.

The network has already begun promoting its first offering, “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” which airs Wednesday, July 21. A new teaser for the special shows brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas training with Team USA athletes to take on each other as they attempt to compete at an “Olympic Level.” There’s also a clip that tests the brother’s Olympic knowledge in a fast-paced quiz.

Premiering on a special night, Sunday, Aug. 8, will be “Family Game Fight!” with hosts and real-life spouses Dax Sheppard and Kristen Bell. After its Sunday debut, right after the closing ceremony of the Olympics, the competition show will move to its permanent home on Wednesday nights.

The Network states the series “pits America’s funniest husband and wife against one another as they are ‘adopted’ into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games.”

NBC also notes that this is the first TV show together for Bell and Shepard and that it “is inspired by the couple’s competitive antics on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'”

Returning this summer is game show “The Wall,” set for its time slot premiere on Monday, Aug. 9.

The fall premiere week begins with perennial favorite “The Voice” on Monday, Sept. 20 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by the new series, “Ordinary Joe” in the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. time slot. “Ordinary Joe” is described as a “heartfelt, life-affirming drama” that involves “three parallel stories” that center around the main character Joe Kimbreau played by Jimmy Wolk.

The week continues with New Amsterdam on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 22 will again be reserved for “One Chicago,” which groups “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.” into one glorious night of Chicago entertainment.

Thursday, Sept. 23 will include a two-hour premiere of “Law and Order: SVU,” rolling in for its landmark 21st season, followed by the “Law and Order: Organized Crime,” now in its second season.

Conspicuously missing from the Thursday night lineup is the previously announced addition to the franchise “Law and Order: For the Defense.” While NBC stated the show would make up an entire night of “Law and Order” programming it now only mentions that “The Blacklist” will move to “Thursdays at 8 p.m., taking the place of the previously announced ‘Law & Order: For the Defense.'” However, multiple news outlets including, “The Hollywood Reporter,” have published that the series has been canceled at the network.

Fridays will continue to hold a spot for popular newsmagazine “Dateline,” premiering on Sept. 24.

The remainder of the fall schedule includes the sci-fi newcomer “La Brea,” about a massive, mysterious sinkhole in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and the aforementioned “The Blacklist” which will begin its 9th season on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Viewers can watch all these shows, plus local news, sports and weather on NBC4.

NBC PREMIERE DATES