(NBC) — “Saturday Night Live” had the weekend off, but its home Studio 8-H at 30 Rock has been busy in recent days.

That’s where Michael Bublé taped his newest holiday special “Christmas in the City” which airs Monday night right after the semifinals of “The Voice.”

For Bublé, there’s not much that can match iconic holiday music.

“The reason a lot of these Christmas songs have stood the test of time isn’t just because of their sentimentality,” said Bublé. “I think it’s because they’re well-written songs. I mean, they are just genuinely well-crafted songs.”

Music that also stirs memories for Bublé.

“I’m just brought back to being a kid, and looking at my little sisters, and, you know, running us running down the stairs to see what Santa Claus brought,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bublé is bringing guests including Hannah Waddingham from “Ted Lasso” on his new special “Christmas in the City.”

“We’re bringing the world what they probably needed right now, which is a lot of love and light,” he said.

Even as enamored as Bublé is by the holiday standards his new single embraces a recent yuletide tradition some humor mixed in with Bublé’s Christmas offerings that he hopes can help make spirits bright.

“Just being better and kinder, and a little more empathetic,” he said. “And I’ll tell you what, after the last couple of years we’ve had, I’m sure we can use it.”

And Bublé’s ready to help the cause.

“Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City” airs at 10 p.m. Monday on NBC, right after “The Voice.”

Jimmy Fallon, Camila Cabello and Leon Bridges are also among Bublé’s guests for the special.