(NBC) — The final four qualifiers for Monday’s “Grand Final” of NBC’s “American Song Contest” have been revealed.

They are the four performers from Monday’s episode who moved on, based on “America’s Vote.”

Among them is Chloe Fredericks. The Native American singer from Halliday, North Dakota has been singing since age 5. Her tune, “Can’t Make You Love Me” propelled her into the top five after being 6th from the “Jury Vote.”

Also advancing is Texas’ Grant Knoche of Frisco. He was in 8th place after the Jury Vote but moved up, on the strength of his tune, “Mr. Independent.”

American Samoa’s Tenelle also made a strong move going from 10th following the Jury Vote into the top five with her song, “Full Circle.”

Rounding out the four qualifiers from Monday and the 10 overall is Connecticut’s Michael Bolton. He was fifth after the Jury Vote and remained in the top five after America’s Vote for his tune, “Beautiful World.”

Three acts that were in the top five after the Jury Vote Monday night, dropped out of that group following America’s input and will not advance. Those are Kansas’ Broderick Jones, California’s Sweet Taboo and North Carolina’s John Morgan.

The other six qualifiers for the Grand Final are Tennessee’s Tyler Braden, Washington’s Allen Stone, Alabama’s Ni/Co, Colorado’s Riker Lynch, Oklahoma’s Alexa and Kentucky’s Jordan Smith.

Voting

Fans at home can vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok. Voting for the Qualifiers will open Mondays during the show and will close Wednesday morning at 7 am ET.

The competition will be comprised of three rounds, taking place over eight weeks. The Qualifying Rounds will have 11 acts in each episode (with one week featuring 12). Twenty-two artists will perform in the two-part Semi-Finals with the Top 10 performing in the Grand Final, where a winner will be crowned.

In the five-week Qualifiers (March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18) at the end of each night, the jury will advance one artist immediately to the Semi-Finals. The remaining three spots will be determined through a combination of jury and fan votes. The artists advancing to the Semi-Finals will be announced the following week.

In the Semi-Finals (April 25 & May 2), 10 artists will perform each week, with a slightly elevated performance of their original song.

To make the stakes even higher, in each Semi-Final a “redemption” song will be revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition to perform that week for the chance to advance to the Grand Final.

At the end of each Semi-Final, the jury awards their highest-rated artist with an immediate spot in the Grand Final. America’s votes will then help to decide along with the jury which four additional artists will advance.

In the Grand Final (May 9), the top 10 artists take the stage one last time to win America’s and the jury’s vote for best hit song.